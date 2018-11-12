  • DÉCOUVERTE

Le petit-fils de Churchill tacle Trump sur son absence dans l'Aisne

© CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Le petit-fils de Winston Churchill n'a pas apprécié l'attitude de Trump à l'égard des soldats morts, et l'a fait savoir sur son compte Twitter.

Par France 3 Hauts-de-France

Samedi, Donald et Melania Trump devaient se rendre dans l'Aisne à bord de l'hélicoptère présidentiel Marine One. Le président américain devait rendre hommage aux Marines morts lors de la première guerre mondiale au Bois Belleau ou Belleau Wood, près de Château-Thierry. Une visite finalement annulée à cause du mauvais temps. 
 

Nicholas Soames, homme politique britannique et petit-fils de Winston Churchill, a clashé Donald Trump samedi sur Twitter. Pour lui, l'excuse du président américain est inadmissible. "Ils sont morts le visage tourné vers leurs adversaires, et ce pathétique et incompétent Donald Trump n'a même pas pu défier la météo pour présenter ses respects à ceux qui sont tombés", a tweeté Soames.

D'autres tweets critiquant la décision du président ont suivi.
 
 

 

