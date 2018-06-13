Basket : un an de plus au BCM Gravelines Dunkerque pour Taylor Smith

Taylor Smith @Tplusha a un message pour vous #TousBCM #KingOfTheNorth pic.twitter.com/TIt8Mq5UwU— BCM Basketball (@BCMBasket) 12 juin 2018
Après les signatures des meneurs de jeu Edgar Sosa et Benjamin Sene, Taylor Smith est la troisième signature obtenue par le club nordiste pour la saison prochaine. Le BCM Gravelines Dunkerque, cette saison, a terminé treizième de Pro A avec 15 victoires et 19 défaites.
