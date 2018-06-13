Basket : un an de plus au BCM Gravelines Dunkerque pour Taylor Smith

L'intérieur américain Taylor Smith (26 ans, 1,98 m) a signé pour une saison supplémentaire au BCM Gravelines Dunkerque, a annoncé mardi le club nordiste dans un communiqué.

Arrivé dans le Nord en juillet dernier en provenance de Orasi Ravenna en division 2 italienne, Taylor Smith pour une première expérience dans le championnat de France a terminé meilleur contreur de Pro A (1,7 contres par match) avec une moyenne de 9,1 points par match pour une évaluation de 15,2.



Après les signatures des meneurs de jeu Edgar Sosa et Benjamin Sene, Taylor Smith est la troisième signature obtenue par le club nordiste pour la saison prochaine. Le BCM Gravelines Dunkerque, cette saison, a terminé treizième de Pro A avec 15 victoires et 19 défaites.

 

