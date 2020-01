Belgique : à Bruxelles, Extinction Rebellion perturbe le salon de l'auto

Between 80-100 rebels have been arrested at #AutoSalon2020 for our #SalonOfLies action



We're very grateful to everyone who participated and helped make this a success. 😍



ℹ️ Reminder: if you need support, call 0465 49 52 40 (FR) and 0465 49 52 28 (EN/NL) pic.twitter.com/genex8YVNb