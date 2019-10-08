Cyclisme : le Belge Van Asbroeck remporte le Binche-Chimay-Binche

La course s'étendait sur 200 kilomètres.

Le Belge Tom Van Asbroeck a remporté mardi au sprint la course Binche-Chimay-Binche, aussi appelée Mémorial Frank-Vandenbroucke, au terme des 198,6 km courus dans le sud de la Belgique.
 

À l'arrivée de cette épreuve ancienne, relancée en 2010 pour honorer la mémoire du talent belge décédé à 34 ans en 2009, le coureur de l'équipe Israel Cycling Academy a devancé d'un souffle son compatriote Oliver Naesen et le Néerlandais Jos van Emden.
 

Il succède au Néerlandais Danny Van Poppel au palmarès de la course wallonne.

Classement :
  1. Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL/ICA) les 198,6 km en 4h32'36"  
  2. Oliver Naesen (BEL/AG2R) m.t. 
  3. Jos van Emden (NED/Jumbo-Visma) m.t.

