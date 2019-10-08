Cyclisme : le Belge Van Asbroeck remporte le Binche-Chimay-Binche

VIDBinche-Chimay-Binche: Tom Van Asbroeck s’impose au sprint devant Oliver Naesen https://t.co/5TDoxwMJGY pic.twitter.com/DfxleCoKlG— lavenir.net (@lavenir_net) October 8, 2019
“Nobody in pro cycling came so many times so close to winning. so nobody deserves it more the @Tomvanasbroeck “. Words: Our Belgian DS Legend @EVLwaregem . #Binchchimaybinch pic.twitter.com/JZQqBl5pAm— IsraelCyclingAcademy (@yallaACADEMY) October 8, 2019
À l'arrivée de cette épreuve ancienne, relancée en 2010 pour honorer la mémoire du talent belge décédé à 34 ans en 2009, le coureur de l'équipe Israel Cycling Academy a devancé d'un souffle son compatriote Oliver Naesen et le Néerlandais Jos van Emden.
Tom Van Asbroeck schrijft de Memorial Vandenbroucke op zijn naam https://t.co/Az3CCuL1YL pic.twitter.com/UqHbsqtTMD— Sportwereld.be (@sportwereld_be) October 8, 2019
Il succède au Néerlandais Danny Van Poppel au palmarès de la course wallonne.
Classement :
- Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL/ICA) les 198,6 km en 4h32'36"
- Oliver Naesen (BEL/AG2R) m.t.
- Jos van Emden (NED/Jumbo-Visma) m.t.