Cyclisme : champion du monde, Mads Pedersen étrennera son maillot arc-en-ciel au Tour de l'Eurométropole

World Champion @Mads__Pedersen will be showing his new @SANTINI_SMS 🌈 jersey in 3 more races before he calls an end to his season:



Oct 5: 🇧🇪Tour de l'Eurométropole (which he won last year!)

Oct 8: 🇮🇹Tre Valli Varesine

Oct 9: 🇮🇹Milano-Torino



📷 @harperjojophoto pic.twitter.com/1KO9Tmn0SM