Fed Cup : la Nordiste Kristina Mladenovic s'incline lourdement contre Simona Halep

🇫🇷0-1🇷🇴 First point wrapped up! @Simona_Halep cruises through the second set to land a 63 61 win over Mladenovic



Simona now has a 19-5 win-loss record in #FedCup singles



🇷🇴🇷🇴🇷🇴🎺🎺🎺#FedCup #FRAROU pic.twitter.com/26SI1X6RyS