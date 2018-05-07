Franck Ribéry prolonge au Bayern Munich jusqu'en juin 2019

L'annonce officielle de cette prolongation était attendue depuis plusieurs mois.

L'attaquant Franck Ribéry a signé pour une nouvelle saison au Bayern Munich, jusqu'en juin 2019, a annoncé ce lundi 7 mai le club bavarois fraîchement sacré champion d'Allemagne, dans lequel le FrançaisBoulonnais de 35 ans évolue depuis maintenant 11 ans.


"Franck a démontré une fois de plus cette saison - en championnat, en Ligue des champions et en coupe d'Allemagne - de quelles performances exceptionnelles il est capable", a commenté Hasan Salihamidzic, directeur sportif du Bayern, dans un communiqué, alors que l'annonce officielle de la prolongation du contrat était attendue depuis près d'un mois.


