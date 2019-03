Grand prix de Denain : Offredo souffre d'une tétraplégie provisoire

🏥 Medical update/Rapport médical @OffredoYoann



Medical exams in Lille did not reveal any fracture nor lesion.



Yoann had a message : "I want to thank everyone for the support that helps me through these difficult times."💪



Full report ⬇️ :https://t.co/jKDs4ppCo1 pic.twitter.com/3yodTztKiO