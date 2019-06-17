Chiffres, calendrier : tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur le bac dans l’académie d’Amiens

Le calendrier des épreuves du bac général

Bac S

Bac L

Bac ES

Le calendrier des épreuves du bac professionnel

Le calendrier des épreuves du bac technologique

Bac STMG

Bac ST2S

Bac STHR

Bac STL

Bac STI2D

Bac STD2A

Ce lundi 17 juin, plus de 21 000 élèves de 15 à 56 ans débutent les épreuves du baccalauréat 2019 dans l’Académie d’Amiens.Dès 9h, les candidats inscrits dans les filières générales et technologiques ont commencé à plancher sur l’épreuve de philosophie. "Les lois peuvent-elles faire notre bonheur ?" ou encore "Seul ce qui peut s’échanger a-t-il de la valeur ?" sont notamment les sujets de dissertation tombés pour le bac technologique.Surveillées par plus de 2200 examinateurs, les épreuves se dérouleront jusqu’au 24 juin. Les résultats sont attendus pour le vendredi 5 juillet.Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 11h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)Jeudi 20 juin : Physique et chimie (8h – 11h30)Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 12h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : SVT (14h – 17h30), Écologie, agronomie et territoires (14h – 17h30), ou Sciences de l’ingénieur (14h – 18h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 12h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)Jeudi 20 juin : Littérature (8h – 10h)Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 17h)Lundi 24 juin : Latin, Grec (14h – 17h), ou Arts (épreuves écrites) (14h – 17h30)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 12h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)Jeudi 20 juin : Sciences économiques et sociales (8h – 12h) /spécialité économique approfondie ou sciences sociales et politiques (8h – 13h)Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 17 juin : Français (9h30 – 12h) et Histoire-géographie et éducation civique (14h – 16h)Mardi 18 juin : Prévention, santé et environnement (9h30 – 11h30) et Économie-droit (14h – 16h30) ou Économie-gestion (14h – 16h)Mercredi 19 juin : Arts appliqués et cultures artistiques (10h – 11h30)Jeudi 20 juin : Analyse méthodique en design et arts appliqués (14h – 18h)Du lundi 27 mai au vendredi 7 juin à partir de 8h : Mathématiques, Sciences physiques et chimiquesLundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 17h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Épreuve de spécialité (14h – 18h)Vendredi 21 juin : Management des organisations (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : Économie – droit (8h – 11h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 16h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Sciences physiques et chimiques (8h – 10h) et Sciences et techniques sanitaires et sociales (14h – 17h)Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : Biologie et physiopathologie humaines (14h – 17h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 16h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Économie et gestion hôtelière (14h – 18h)Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 18h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Chimie – biochimie – sciences du vivant et enseignement spécifique à la spécialité (14h – 18h)Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 11h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 18h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Enseignements technologiques transversaux (14h – 18h)Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 11h)Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 17h)Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)Jeudi 20 juin : Analyse méthodique en design et arts appliqués (14h – 18h)Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 10h)