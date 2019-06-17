Chiffres, calendrier : tout ce qu’il faut savoir sur le bac dans l’académie d’Amiens

Dès 9h, les candidats inscrits dans les filières générales et technologiques ont commencé à plancher sur l’épreuve de philosophie. "Les lois peuvent-elles faire notre bonheur ?" ou encore "Seul ce qui peut s’échanger a-t-il de la valeur ?" sont notamment les sujets de dissertation tombés pour le bac technologique.
Surveillées par plus de 2200 examinateurs, les épreuves se dérouleront jusqu’au 24 juin. Les résultats sont attendus pour le vendredi 5 juillet.
Le calendrier des épreuves du bac généralBac S
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 11h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Physique et chimie (8h – 11h30)
Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 12h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : SVT (14h – 17h30), Écologie, agronomie et territoires (14h – 17h30), ou Sciences de l’ingénieur (14h – 18h)
Bac L
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 12h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Littérature (8h – 10h)
Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 17h)
Lundi 24 juin : Latin, Grec (14h – 17h), ou Arts (épreuves écrites) (14h – 17h30)
Bac ES
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 12h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 17h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Sciences économiques et sociales (8h – 12h) /spécialité économique approfondie ou sciences sociales et politiques (8h – 13h)
Vendredi 21 juin : Mathématiques (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)
Le calendrier des épreuves du bac professionnel
Lundi 17 juin : Français (9h30 – 12h) et Histoire-géographie et éducation civique (14h – 16h)
Mardi 18 juin : Prévention, santé et environnement (9h30 – 11h30) et Économie-droit (14h – 16h30) ou Économie-gestion (14h – 16h)
Mercredi 19 juin : Arts appliqués et cultures artistiques (10h – 11h30)
Jeudi 20 juin : Analyse méthodique en design et arts appliqués (14h – 18h)
Du lundi 27 mai au vendredi 7 juin à partir de 8h : Mathématiques, Sciences physiques et chimiques
Le calendrier des épreuves du bac technologiqueBac STMG
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 17h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Épreuve de spécialité (14h – 18h)
Vendredi 21 juin : Management des organisations (8h – 11h) et LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : Économie – droit (8h – 11h)
Bac ST2S
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 16h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Sciences physiques et chimiques (8h – 10h) et Sciences et techniques sanitaires et sociales (14h – 17h)
Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : Biologie et physiopathologie humaines (14h – 17h)
Bac STHR
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Histoire-géographie (8h – 10h30) et Mathématiques (14h – 16h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Économie et gestion hôtelière (14h – 18h)
Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)
Bac STL
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 18h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Chimie – biochimie – sciences du vivant et enseignement spécifique à la spécialité (14h – 18h)
Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 11h)
Bac STI2D
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 18h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Enseignements technologiques transversaux (14h – 18h)
Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 11h)
Bac STD2A
Lundi 17 juin : Philosophie (8h – 12h)
Mardi 18 juin : Mathématiques (14h – 17h)
Mercredi 19 juin : LV1 (14h – 16h)
Jeudi 20 juin : Analyse méthodique en design et arts appliqués (14h – 18h)
Vendredi 21 juin : LV2 (14h – 16h)
Lundi 24 juin : Physique – chimie (8h – 10h)