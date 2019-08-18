Un jeune joueur anglais de rugby à XIII décède dans un hôtel à Toulouse

Le corps sans vie d'Archie Bruce a été retrouvé dans sa chambre d'un hôtel toulousain, dimanche 18 août 2019. La veille, il avait fait ses débuts officiels en compétition face au club toulousain de rugby à XIII.
We are devastated to announce the passing of our young player Archie Bruce (20), who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning, having made his debut against Toulouse yesterday evening.— Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) 18 août 2019
Archie’s immediate family have been informed......cont pic.twitter.com/I8eVcbY8OX