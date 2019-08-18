  • FAITS DIVERS

Un jeune joueur anglais de rugby à XIII décède dans un hôtel à Toulouse

Archie Bruce venait d'effectuer ses débuts officiels en compétition. / © Batley Bulldogs
Archie Bruce venait d'effectuer ses débuts officiels en compétition. / © Batley Bulldogs

Un joueur de vingt ans du club anglais de rugby à XIII, Batley Bulldogs, a été retrouvé mort dans sa chambre d'hôtel, à Toulouse, dimanche 18 août 2019. La veille, son club avait disputé un match contre les Toulousains. Les causes de son décès sont inconnues. 

Par Marie Martin

Qu'est-il arrivé à ce jeune joueur anglais qui venait d'intégrer le club de rugby à XIII, Batley Bulldogs ?

Le corps sans vie d'Archie Bruce a été retrouvé dans sa chambre d'un hôtel toulousain, dimanche 18 août 2019. La veille, il avait fait ses débuts officiels en compétition face au club toulousain de rugby à XIII.
 
Censés regagner l'Angleterre ce dimanche, ses coéquipiers et les dirigeants du club sont restés à Toulouse pour les besoins de l'enquête, selon les informations de nos confrères de L'Equipe.fr. Il reste en effet à déterminer les causes de la mort de ce jeune sportif de vingt ans.

 

