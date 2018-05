L'impressionnante vidéo de l'atterrissage d'urgence d'un Airbus A330 en Arabie Saoudite

#BREAKINGNEWS Saudi Arabian Airlines flight #SV3818 from Medina to Dhaka diverted to Jeddah after suffering issues with the nose landing gear.



Saudia Airbus A330-200 leased from Onur Air (reg. TC-OCH) made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport with the nose gear retracted. pic.twitter.com/kNuuWJ9txM